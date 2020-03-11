Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Issues Earnings Results

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 63.80 ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:CBG traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,146 ($15.07). 698,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,396.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,434.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 998.59 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy bought 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). Insiders purchased a total of 879 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,357 over the last three months.

CBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Investec cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,466.09 ($19.29).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

