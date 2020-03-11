Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Peter Duffy Purchases 848 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Peter Duffy bought 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, with a total value of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46).

Shares of LON CBG traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,146 ($15.07). The company had a trading volume of 698,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 998.59 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,396.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,434.76.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 63.80 ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Close Brothers Group plc will post 13067.9996146 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

CBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Investec downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,466.09 ($19.29).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

