Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Peter Duffy Purchases 848 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Peter Duffy bought 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, with a total value of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46).
Shares of LON CBG traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,146 ($15.07). The company had a trading volume of 698,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 998.59 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,396.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,434.76.
Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 63.80 ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Close Brothers Group plc will post 13067.9996146 EPS for the current year.
CBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Investec downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,466.09 ($19.29).
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
