Close Brothers Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 22.70 (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CBG remained flat at $GBX 1,138 ($14.97) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 522,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 998.59 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,396.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,434.76.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 63.80 ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Close Brothers Group will post 13067.9996146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Close Brothers Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,466.09 ($19.29).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Dividend History for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

