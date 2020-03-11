Close Brothers Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 22.70 (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:CBG remained flat at $GBX 1,138 ($14.97) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 522,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 998.59 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,396.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,434.76.
Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 63.80 ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Close Brothers Group will post 13067.9996146 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
