Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Color Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $46,255.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,735.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.29 or 0.03352068 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00712763 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017892 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000639 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000406 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

