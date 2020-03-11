Constellation Price Down 16.3% This Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Constellation has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bilaxy. Constellation has a market cap of $12.48 million and $457,697.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,009,496,712 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

