Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Stock Position Raised by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 155.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Coty were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after acquiring an additional 350,463 shares in the last quarter. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,595,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 696.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after acquiring an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,852,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 454,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. Coty Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

