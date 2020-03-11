Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,519. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.