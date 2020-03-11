DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $7.20. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 84,844 shares.

Specifically, President Don Baldridge purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 20,689 shares in the company, valued at $126,616.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van purchased 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $464,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 86,775 shares of company stock valued at $696,715. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.18.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 41.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $750,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 24.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 65,136 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 39,508 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.