DFS Furniture PLC (LON:DFS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70

DFS Furniture PLC (LON:DFS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DFS traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 198 ($2.60). 268,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 246.80. DFS Furniture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.87 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $444.45 million and a P/E ratio of 21.52.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DFS Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 267.50 ($3.52).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

