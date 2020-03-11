Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $5.99. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 104,542 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Ellen Costello purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $308,890. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $435.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.97.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,512,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,157,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,608.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 847,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

