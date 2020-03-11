Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

DFS traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. 103,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

