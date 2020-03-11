Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 41,744 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,467,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,872,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $507.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,036 shares of company stock worth $17,397,294. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

