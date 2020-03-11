Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.50 Per Share

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FORT traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 276.50 ($3.64). 652,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 339.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 306.49. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 244.50 ($3.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36).

FORT has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Forterra from GBX 337 ($4.43) to GBX 416 ($5.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356 ($4.68).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

