Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1,207.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.20. 1,094,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,804. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.48.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

