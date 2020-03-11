FunFair (FUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.64 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $17.64 million and $227,781.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Vebitcoin, IDEX, Binance and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.02393089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00208023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00048065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00119024 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012791 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Binance, LATOKEN, IDEX, Gate.io, Livecoin, Ethfinex, OKEx and Radar Relay.

