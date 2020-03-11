Gas Price Reaches $1.34 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market cap of $13.53 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00017275 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, Binance, Coinnest and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.02393089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00208023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00048065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00119024 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012791 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Binance, Coinnest, Poloniex, Gate.io, Koinex and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.