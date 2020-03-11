Genaro Network (GNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $172,585.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00050898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00508321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.85 or 0.06249990 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00057113 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003661 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,498,004 tokens. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, BigONE, Huobi, Allcoin, DigiFinex, Bibox, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

