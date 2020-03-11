General Attention Currency Price Reaches $1.46 (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. General Attention Currency has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and approximately $24.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One General Attention Currency token can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00018882 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX, Livecoin and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, General Attention Currency has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.02393089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00208023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00048065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00119024 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012791 BTC.

General Attention Currency Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for General Attention Currency is medium.com/@amark_io . General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io . The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark . General Attention Currency’s official website is amark.io

General Attention Currency Token Trading

General Attention Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, STEX, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire General Attention Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy General Attention Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

