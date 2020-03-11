Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Gentex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 294,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,900. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

