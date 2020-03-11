Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Gentex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 294,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,900. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.
About Gentex
Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
Recommended Story: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.