Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $80.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthequity by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Healthequity by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 45,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,381. Healthequity has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.29.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

