Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.85, but opened at $20.94. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 255,318 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HP shares. B. Riley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -88.09, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.