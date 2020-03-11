Hyperion Hits One Day Volume of $1.47 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $24.55 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Bgogo and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.02393089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00208023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00048065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00119024 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012791 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.