Informa PLC (LON:INF) Receives GBX 903.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Informa PLC (LON:INF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 826.67 ($10.87).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INF shares. Shore Capital cut Informa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Informa to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 873 ($11.48) to GBX 791 ($10.41) in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut their price target on Informa from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Shares of Informa stock traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 575.40 ($7.57). 9,581,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 748.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 800.72. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

