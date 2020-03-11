Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Stake Lifted by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. 286,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $154.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,622 shares of company stock valued at $36,585,212. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

