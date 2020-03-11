Loopring Hits One Day Volume of $5.07 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, AirSwap, Bitbns and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $43.78 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,008,606,190 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, OKEx, Binance, Bithumb, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Upbit, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Tokenomy, AirSwap, Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

