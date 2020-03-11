Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Holdings Trimmed by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,021 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Macerich were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 332,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Macerich alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

MAC traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. 550,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.75. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. bought 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,417 shares of company stock worth $889,115 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.