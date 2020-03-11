Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. 13,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,081. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 64.69% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $241.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.05%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

In other news, CEO Ruben S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris H. Booth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,709.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 124,756 shares of company stock valued at $328,250 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $5,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

