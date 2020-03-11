Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $88.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,978 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,769,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,442,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3,614.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 405,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,072,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 71,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,582. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Match Group has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

