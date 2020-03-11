Navellier & Associates Inc Buys Shares of 2,759 FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FMC by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their price target on shares of FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 398,909 shares of company stock valued at $39,879,894 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,415. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

