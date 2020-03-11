Navellier & Associates Inc Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9,431.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,239 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 84,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN traded down $46.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,845.03. The stock had a trading volume of 232,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,881. The firm has a market cap of $941.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.01 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,991.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1,840.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

