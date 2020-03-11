Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after buying an additional 11,052,918 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Kroger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,728,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after buying an additional 128,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,429,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,342,000 after buying an additional 78,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,024,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,079,000 after buying an additional 88,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $426,412. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 675,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,418. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

