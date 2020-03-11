Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 917,350 shares of company stock valued at $125,158,815 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.92. The stock had a trading volume of 295,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,972. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day moving average is $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.