Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 109 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after buying an additional 146,316 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,058 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,943,000 after purchasing an additional 121,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $8.69 on Wednesday, reaching $246.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,954. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.67 and a fifty-two week high of $296.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

