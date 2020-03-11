Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Shares in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,762,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,862,000 after buying an additional 88,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of RLI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 174,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 153,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RLI traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49. RLI Corp has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 35.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

