Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,732 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $1,499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,624 shares of company stock worth $40,969,270. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.52 and a twelve month high of $166.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.58.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

