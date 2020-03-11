Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,407 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. 1,901,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,928. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.