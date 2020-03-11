Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 91,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

