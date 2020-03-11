Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,287,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 129,402 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,167,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,520,000 after buying an additional 331,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. 12,860,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,481,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.48.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

