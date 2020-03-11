Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 35,978 WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after buying an additional 417,423 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 98,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 259.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,910,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.62.

NYSE:WPX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. 11,201,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,163,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.