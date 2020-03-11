Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 4,796 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.18. 82,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $86.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.54.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

