Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 5,552 XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 57,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.36.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

