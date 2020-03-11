Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 267,461 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 222,110 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 564,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,567,000 after purchasing an additional 146,597 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,484.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.49. The company had a trading volume of 800,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

