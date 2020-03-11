Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $326,000 Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Chegg were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chegg by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 134,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE CHGG traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,923. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -370.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $348,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 703,654 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,958. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.