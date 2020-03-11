Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $13,572,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,274.6% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,309.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Shares of BYD traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. 78,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,247. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.