Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $13,572,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,274.6% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,309.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Shares of BYD traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. 78,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,247. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Comments


