Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,028,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,012,000 after purchasing an additional 294,541 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after buying an additional 1,689,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after buying an additional 4,316,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after buying an additional 1,379,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,413 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 803,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,326. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

