Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $381,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after buying an additional 52,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,869,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,519,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,225,000 after buying an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Paychex by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,854,000 after buying an additional 274,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 176,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,277. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.52 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.41.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.