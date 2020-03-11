Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $405,000 Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 114.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 60,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.