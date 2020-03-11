Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 871,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

