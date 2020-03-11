Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 100,000.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 231.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $2,281,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 105,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 11.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. 10,514,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,452,731. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

