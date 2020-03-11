Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Insulet were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Insulet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PODD. Raymond James reduced their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $8.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.65. 206,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,074. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $80.43 and a 1 year high of $219.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 953.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.